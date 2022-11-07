Inequality still a major concern, says Union Minister Abbaiah Narayana Swamy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Inequalities remained same in the country even after 75 years of independence,” said the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Abbaiah Narayana Swamy, adding, Amrit Mahotsavam was a great event in independent India.

The minister participated as a chief guest at the Samarasata Sammelan program to mark the completion of 105 years of Adi Andhra Sammelan, a programme held on Sunday at Siddhartha Auditorium under the presidentship of Talluri Vishnuvu, the state president of Samarasata Foundation.The minister said that there is a need to discuss untouchability and social exclusion in society.

The minister along with the guest of honour Sri Kamalananda Bharathi Swamy unveiled three books namely Niruddha Bharatham-Padyam-Artham written by Acharya Venkateshwarlu, Krishna Nadi Tirana Samata Udyamalalu by Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao and Vachana Nee Bharatham by Acharya Puli Konda Subbachari.

