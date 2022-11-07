Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make PM’s meeting a grand success: AP Minister Amarnath

Police Commissioner Ch Srikant said parking places will be provided for vehicles bringing people to the venue.

Published: 07th November 2022 09:59 AM

Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Elaborate arrangements are being made to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Vizag on November 11. Speaking at a review meeting with officials here on Sunday, Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the public meeting first and later the Prime Minister. He appealed to people not to treat the meeting as a political meeting and it is the one to honour the Prime Minister. Hence, the people should ensure the PM’s public meeting a grand success by attending it in large numbers, he said.

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said the Prime Minister will arrive in Vizag at 7 pm on November 11. He will lay foundation stone and inaugurate seven projects virtually at the public meeting venue. The meeting will commence at 11 am and people should reach the venue by 10 am, he said.

Collector A Mallikharjun said a command control room with 25 staff was set up at the Collectorate to monitor the movement of people to the PM’s meeting venue. Police Commissioner Ch Srikant said parking places will be provided for vehicles bringing people to the venue. He said they chalked out an action plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city on that day. Officials of various departments attended the meeting.

BJP to host reception to PM

BJP State president Somu Veerraju held a review meeting with party leaders on arrangements to be made to host a reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival on November 11. Somu, along with MLC PVN Madhav and MP GVL Narasimha Rao, and other officials made a field visit to inspect the route of the PM’s roadshow in the city. 

