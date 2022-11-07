Over 1 lakh devotees throng Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Over one lakh devotees offered prayers at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Devasthanam in Srisailam on Sunday in view of the holy Karthika month. Temple officials said the rush was five times more as 15,000 to 20,000 people throng the temple on a daily basis to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

As Mondays are considered to be auspicious during this month, temple officials are expecting at least 1.5 lakh devotees will arrive at the temple.Temple Executive Officer, S Lavanna said the officials had a difficult time to regulate the crowd, but they managed to ensure all devotees had a comfortable darshan.

Elaborating, he said, “For general darshan, pilgrims had to wait for approximately three to four hours, and for special darshan the waiting time in queue lines was three hours.”In anticipation of heavy rush at the temple during the Karthika month, authorities had made arrangements to ensure proper facilities, including accommodation, food and drinking water, for the people.A number of devotees are also visiting other Shiva temples in Kurnool and Nandyal.

