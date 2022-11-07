PNB staff vow to eradicate corruption

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Punjab National Bank, Vijayawada Circle observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6 and organised a Walkathon on Sunday to sensitise the general public about the eradication of corruption in the society. The employees of the bank participated in the walkathon from Bandar Road and raised slogans against corruption.

DGM R Krishnamurthy inaugurated the programme and administered the integrity pledge to all the staff members. He explained the staff about the importance of Vigilance Awareness Week and the steps to be taken to act integrity and transparency while discharging duties.

