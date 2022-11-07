Police step up vigil at beaches in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district police have increased security measures at Suryalanka, Ramapuram, Vodarevu, Nizamptanam and other coastal regions in Bapatla district as lakhs of devotees take holy dip during Karthika Purnima.In order to take preventive measures during holy dip, direction boards and public addressing system are set up at all places to prevent traffic and parking issues. Expert divers, life jackets, and ropes will be available near the water.

SP Vakul Jindal said that the marine police and civil police will conduct patrols with boats to prevent people from venturing into deep waters. CCTV cameras and a control room have also been set up to monitor the devotees, he added. He urged the devotees to follow all the regulations given by the police. He stated that youth and children have lost their lives in recent tragic incidents, so special vigil will be kept on beaches.

