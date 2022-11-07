Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three held for swindling Rs 1 crore from women

They assured them that they will return it with profit and gave it to local business woman Reddylatha and her husband in September. 

Published: 07th November 2022 08:17 AM



(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested two women and a man for swindling Rs 1.23 crore from women in Chundur village. According to the police, natives of Chundur village Sri Latha and SK Hasina collected around crore from the women in the village under the pretext of investing money into savings and getting high-interest rates. They assured them that they will return it with profit and gave it to local business woman Reddylatha and her husband in September. 

After a month, the villagers asked to return their money and pressurised Sri Latha and Hasina. Both went and asked the couple to return the money but the duo did not respond and escaped from the village. With this, the villagers staged protests and demanded arrest of the accused persons and to return their money. Unable to face the villagers, Sri Latha attempted suicide earlier this week. The police filed a case and after investigation they arrested the couple and Hasina. The victims requested the police to take necessary action against them.

