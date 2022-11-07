Winter special: Migratory birds begin to arrive at Pulicat Lake

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ahead of the winter season, 10 species of migratory birds have already started to arrive at Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary in Sullurpeta, Tirupati district. The lake attracts around 60,000 migrant water birds of 80 species from across the world. They feed and breed in the norther part of the lagoon every winter, and return to their native with the little ones.

Following the recent heavy rains, the lake has been brimming with water. Recently, Pulicat Lake welcomed a flock of Pelicans. A few birds first visit the lake and observe the conditions, and later flocks of birds follow.

A number of birds such as Little Stint, Pond Heron, Flamingos, Herring Gull, Curlew, Ducks, Sand Piper, Blue Jay, Common Teal, Little Cormorant, Spotted Billed Pelican, Egret Little, Painted Stork, Night Heron, Garganey, Little Cormorant, White Ibis, Egret large, Open Billed Stork, Spoon Bill and others arrive in Sullurpet from Ladakh, Tibet, China, Siberia, Nigeria, and Australia.

Every winter, the bird sanctuary also becomes home to nearly 15,000 flamingos. The avian visitors attract bird watchers and tourists in large numbers. Officials have made all arrangements for the arrival of rare birds at the sanctuary. Amenities, including benches, drinking water and other facilities, have been provided for visitors.

At Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, located at Doravari Satram mandal near Pulicat Lake, also attracts a huge species of migratory birds. Officials have removed silt from local tanks and released fish for the birds to feed on.

TIRUPATI: Ahead of the winter season, 10 species of migratory birds have already started to arrive at Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary in Sullurpeta, Tirupati district. The lake attracts around 60,000 migrant water birds of 80 species from across the world. They feed and breed in the norther part of the lagoon every winter, and return to their native with the little ones. Following the recent heavy rains, the lake has been brimming with water. Recently, Pulicat Lake welcomed a flock of Pelicans. A few birds first visit the lake and observe the conditions, and later flocks of birds follow. A number of birds such as Little Stint, Pond Heron, Flamingos, Herring Gull, Curlew, Ducks, Sand Piper, Blue Jay, Common Teal, Little Cormorant, Spotted Billed Pelican, Egret Little, Painted Stork, Night Heron, Garganey, Little Cormorant, White Ibis, Egret large, Open Billed Stork, Spoon Bill and others arrive in Sullurpet from Ladakh, Tibet, China, Siberia, Nigeria, and Australia. Every winter, the bird sanctuary also becomes home to nearly 15,000 flamingos. The avian visitors attract bird watchers and tourists in large numbers. Officials have made all arrangements for the arrival of rare birds at the sanctuary. Amenities, including benches, drinking water and other facilities, have been provided for visitors. At Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, located at Doravari Satram mandal near Pulicat Lake, also attracts a huge species of migratory birds. Officials have removed silt from local tanks and released fish for the birds to feed on.