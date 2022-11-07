Home States Andhra Pradesh

Winter special: Migratory birds begin to arrive at Pulicat Lake

Following the recent heavy rains, the lake has been brimming with water. Recently, Pulicat Lake welcomed a flock of Pelicans.

Published: 07th November 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Various species of birds seen at Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary in Sullurpeta division of Tirupati district | Express

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ahead of the winter season, 10 species of migratory birds have already started to arrive at Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary in Sullurpeta, Tirupati district. The lake attracts around 60,000 migrant water birds of 80 species from across the world. They feed and breed in the norther part of the lagoon every winter, and return to their native with the little ones. 

Following the recent heavy rains, the lake has been brimming with water. Recently, Pulicat Lake welcomed a flock of Pelicans. A few birds first visit the lake and observe the conditions, and later flocks of birds follow.

A number of birds such as Little Stint, Pond Heron, Flamingos, Herring Gull, Curlew, Ducks, Sand Piper, Blue Jay, Common Teal, Little Cormorant, Spotted Billed Pelican, Egret Little, Painted Stork, Night Heron, Garganey, Little Cormorant, White Ibis, Egret large, Open Billed Stork, Spoon Bill and others arrive in Sullurpet from Ladakh, Tibet, China, Siberia, Nigeria, and Australia. 

Every winter, the bird sanctuary also becomes home to nearly 15,000 flamingos. The avian visitors attract bird watchers and tourists in large numbers. Officials have made all arrangements for the arrival of rare birds at the sanctuary. Amenities, including benches, drinking water and other facilities, have been provided for visitors.

At Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, located at Doravari Satram mandal near Pulicat Lake, also attracts a huge species of migratory birds. Officials have removed silt from local tanks and released fish for the birds to feed on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp