55 red logs worth Rs 75 lakh seized, three held

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The sleuths of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized as many as 55 red sanders logs weighing 1.3 tonnes worth about Rs 75 lakh and arrested three smugglers in five separate incidents on Monday.

In the first incident, the police teams while conducting combing operations at the Pedda Kona forest area in Rollamadugu forest beat in Annamaiah district sighted a group of smugglers who disappeared into the forest after seeing the police wherein the police managed to arrest a Tamil Nadu smuggler Kuppuswamy (35). The police seized five red sanders logs, two axes and two bags from the arrested.

In another incident, the police seized five red sanders logs at a prohibited Pedda Buruju forest area at Sanipaya base camp and arrested a smuggler who was identified as Doraiswamy Vijay Kumar (23), hailed from Tiruvannamalai district.

