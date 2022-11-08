Home States Andhra Pradesh

55 red logs worth Rs 75 lakh seized, three held

The police seized five red sanders logs, two axes and two bags from the arrested.

Published: 08th November 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The sleuths of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized as many as 55 red sanders logs weighing 1.3 tonnes worth about Rs 75 lakh and arrested three smugglers in five separate incidents on Monday.

In the first incident, the police teams while conducting combing operations at the Pedda Kona forest area in Rollamadugu forest beat in Annamaiah district sighted a group of smugglers who disappeared into the forest after seeing the police wherein the police managed to arrest a Tamil Nadu smuggler Kuppuswamy (35). The police seized five red sanders logs, two axes and two bags from the arrested.

In another incident, the police seized five red sanders logs at a prohibited Pedda Buruju forest area at Sanipaya base camp and arrested a smuggler who was identified as Doraiswamy Vijay Kumar (23), hailed from Tiruvannamalai district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp