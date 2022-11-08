AIIMS to offer Aarogyasri services soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aarogyasri services will soon be available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini announced on Monday.

The minister explained that the government has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIIMS to treat patients for mental illness and anti-microbial resistance. Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been supporting the institute in all aspects, she said,

“The government has accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 7.74 crore for a permanent solution for water supply at AIIMS. Pipeline works from Atmakuru Reservoir have also begun to solve the issue. Additionally, Rs 1.08 crore has been sanctioned for shifting the overhead water tank and APSP 6th Battalion’s compound wall.”

Stating that the government had allocated Rs 55 crore for the development of infrastructure, the minister said APSPDCL (AP Southern Power Distribution Company) in coordination with the district forest officer (DFO) has initiated the process for clearing trees to install larger utility poles for supply of power to the 132 KV electrical substation near AIIMS.

VMC supplies 3L litres of water a day

Rajini further said that the government has allocated a total of `2,69,49,876 towards the construction of AIIMS at Mangalagiri payable to APCRDA (Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority).

Referring to the issue of water supply at AIIMS, she maintained that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been supplying three lakh litres daily to the institute with the expenditure being incurred by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department by way of reimbursement to the civic body. The AP Pollution Board has issued the consent for the establishment (CFE) of AIIMS on May 11, 2022, she added.

AIIMS Director Dr Mukesh Tripathi said the State government has been providing full assistance to the management in solving issues pertaining to the institute. Health Medical and Family Welfare (Covid Management & Vaccination) secretary GS Naveen Kumar, DME Dr Vinod Kumar, Dean Dr Joy Ghoshal and heads of all clinical departments at AIIMS were present.

