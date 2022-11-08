Anna Yojana extended till December 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended for another three months, that is up to December 2022. Every member of the family with the card will be provided 5 kg of rice under the yojana.

However, as there were no sufficient stocks of rice in the State, the scheme could not be implemented in October, said Civil Supplies Department Commissioner H Arun Kumar. On the request of the government to release the rice sanctioned for the State through FCI, the Centre has issued orders to FCI, he added. Now, the scheme will be implemented till January as it could not be implemented in October.

Non-sortex rice will be issued in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Paravathipuram Manyam, Konaseema, NTR, Bapatla and Nellore, while the remaining 16 districts will be provided non sortex fortified rice. NFSA beneficiaries will only get this rice.

