BJP plans to hold PM Modi’s roadshow in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP has started making elaborate arrangements to accord a grand reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Visakhapatnam airport on November 11. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the Prime Minister will also participate in a roadshow organised by the party.

The party has sent two proposals for the PM’s roadshow, one from NAD to ITI Junction and the other on Beach Road to the BJP central leadership for approval. The State unit is awaiting the nod from the central BJP leadership for the roadshow, he said.

On November 12, the Prime Minister will launch and inaugurate several projects at a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. Most of the Centre-sponsored projects have been completed and remaining are nearing completion. “There is absolutely no development project taken up by the State government,” he pointed out.

Veerraju slammed the YSRC government for trying to stifle the voice of the opposition in the State.

The BJP is organising Sampark Abhiyan in 5,000 SC colonies in the State. The BJP programme has evoked a good response from people in Kadapa, the native district of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The YSRC government is trying to create hurdles to the programme. We are determined to resist the attempts and ensure the programme a huge success,” he asserted.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said all political parties have evinced interest to participate in the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Vizag.

PM’s official itinerary

According to the PM’s official itinerary, Narendra Modi will reach Visakhapatnam from Madurai at 7.25 pm. He will leave for the Eastern Naval Command where the PM will stay at INS Chola. The PM will participate in a public meeting at the AU Engineering College grounds on November 12. He will reach the venue at 10.30 am from the ENC headquarters by road. Modi will leave the venue at 11.45 pm after inaugurating and launching several major projects

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP has started making elaborate arrangements to accord a grand reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Visakhapatnam airport on November 11. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the Prime Minister will also participate in a roadshow organised by the party. The party has sent two proposals for the PM’s roadshow, one from NAD to ITI Junction and the other on Beach Road to the BJP central leadership for approval. The State unit is awaiting the nod from the central BJP leadership for the roadshow, he said. On November 12, the Prime Minister will launch and inaugurate several projects at a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. Most of the Centre-sponsored projects have been completed and remaining are nearing completion. “There is absolutely no development project taken up by the State government,” he pointed out. Veerraju slammed the YSRC government for trying to stifle the voice of the opposition in the State. The BJP is organising Sampark Abhiyan in 5,000 SC colonies in the State. The BJP programme has evoked a good response from people in Kadapa, the native district of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The YSRC government is trying to create hurdles to the programme. We are determined to resist the attempts and ensure the programme a huge success,” he asserted. BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said all political parties have evinced interest to participate in the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Vizag. PM’s official itinerary According to the PM’s official itinerary, Narendra Modi will reach Visakhapatnam from Madurai at 7.25 pm. He will leave for the Eastern Naval Command where the PM will stay at INS Chola. The PM will participate in a public meeting at the AU Engineering College grounds on November 12. He will reach the venue at 10.30 am from the ENC headquarters by road. Modi will leave the venue at 11.45 pm after inaugurating and launching several major projects