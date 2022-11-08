Eclipse effect: No Pournami Garuda Seva at Tirumala on Tuesday

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In view of the lunar eclipse, TTD has cancelled Pournami Garuda Seva on November 8.

The temple will remain closed between 8 am to 7.30 pm on Tuesday. The Sarva Darshanam (tokenless) devotees will be allowed for darshan through VQC2 after Suddhi and other Kainkaryams.

The Kumbhabhishekam for TTD-run temples including Jammu, Chennai, Rampachodavaram, Sitampeta will be observed between March and May next, said TTD JEO Veerabrahmam. The JEO ordered the local temples’ Deputy EOs and other officials to finish with the arrangements for Kumbhabhishekam works in the temples.

He also directed CE to speed up the development works at Vontimitta and submit a daily comprehensive report on the conditions, requirements and issues related to the temples falling under their jurisdiction.

He also reviewed services like sevas, dittam, sanitation, cleanliness and many other.

Durga temple to be closed from 8am to 7.30pm

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri will also remain closed for around 12 hours on Tuesday due to the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahanam), said temple authorities.

“Due to the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, the temple will remain closed from 8 am to 7 pm. The devotees will be allowed to offer prayers after Suprabhat seva and other rituals.”

TIRUMALA: In view of the lunar eclipse, TTD has cancelled Pournami Garuda Seva on November 8. The temple will remain closed between 8 am to 7.30 pm on Tuesday. The Sarva Darshanam (tokenless) devotees will be allowed for darshan through VQC2 after Suddhi and other Kainkaryams. The Kumbhabhishekam for TTD-run temples including Jammu, Chennai, Rampachodavaram, Sitampeta will be observed between March and May next, said TTD JEO Veerabrahmam. The JEO ordered the local temples’ Deputy EOs and other officials to finish with the arrangements for Kumbhabhishekam works in the temples. He also directed CE to speed up the development works at Vontimitta and submit a daily comprehensive report on the conditions, requirements and issues related to the temples falling under their jurisdiction. He also reviewed services like sevas, dittam, sanitation, cleanliness and many other. Durga temple to be closed from 8am to 7.30pm The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri will also remain closed for around 12 hours on Tuesday due to the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahanam), said temple authorities. “Due to the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, the temple will remain closed from 8 am to 7 pm. The devotees will be allowed to offer prayers after Suprabhat seva and other rituals.”