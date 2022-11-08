Kakinada: Dumping yard clearance begins after eight years

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The long awaited dumping yard clearance works has begun in Kakinada after being flagged-off by MP Vanga Geeta and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekar here on Monday. The removal of 3.62 lakhs metric tonnes of garbage, which got piled up in a span of one year, will be cleared through bio-mining process and a contract worth Rs 27.72 crores has already been signed between Kakinada Municipal Corporation and Gnaneswari Engineering Private Limited company.

Earlier, due to lack of land in KMC limits, the garbage was dumped in the railway lands at the end of Parlopeta area in Kakinada. After receiving number of complaints from the locals, railway staff and others since 2014, the National Green Tribunal has directed the KMC to remove the garbage from the 15 acres of railway department’s land. The garbage has piled in such an extent that the road connecting Dairy Farm centre and old port railway station was completely blocked.

The unchecked garbage from the past eight years, is also polluting the ground water and the foul smell is causing inconvenience to the nearby residents. “The initiative from city’s MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekar to clear garbage in yard took its form as the Central governments allocates Rs 4.39 crores, state gives Rs 4.39 crores and the KMC will spend Rs 16.75 crores.

After the removal of the garbage from the yard, the site will be developed as a beautiful location for the Kakinada citizens. Geeta said. KUDA chairman Ragireddy Chandrakala Deepti, former Mayor Sunkara Siva Prasanna and others also participated.

