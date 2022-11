By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A newly-wed couple died when a private bus rammed into their two-wheeler in Bapatla district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as M Ravikumar (27) and his wife M Krishnaveni (26), natives of Ramkuru village. The couple had gone to visit their relatives and were returning home, when the accident happened. Police said the accident was caused due to the bus driver’s negligence. A case was filed against him.

GUNTUR: A newly-wed couple died when a private bus rammed into their two-wheeler in Bapatla district on Monday. The deceased were identified as M Ravikumar (27) and his wife M Krishnaveni (26), natives of Ramkuru village. The couple had gone to visit their relatives and were returning home, when the accident happened. Police said the accident was caused due to the bus driver’s negligence. A case was filed against him.