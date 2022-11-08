Police busts drug racket in Chittoor, six held 

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor Police apprehended a six-member-gang including a Sudanese national for possessing and selling drugs to youngsters in the town on Monday.

Police seized 34 grams of MDMA (Methamphetamine), a psychotropic substance, worth `2 lakh from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as K Siraj (37), Ahmed Omar Ahmed Sayyed (28), K Suresh (25), S Jayashankar (32), C Prathap (26) and S Teja Kumar (22). The police also arrested three others, Venkatesh, Mohan and Murali, for supporting the gang.

Special teams led by DSP N Sudhakar Reddy are formed to keep a vigil on the sale of drugs and psychotropic substances across the district, said SP Y Rishanth Reddy.

