Police busts drug racket in Chittoor, six held
Chittoor Police apprehended a six-member-gang including a Sudanese national for possessing and selling drugs to youngsters in the town on Monday.
Published: 08th November 2022 05:35 AM | Last Updated: 08th November 2022 05:35 AM | A+A A-
CHITTOOR: Chittoor Police apprehended a six-member-gang including a Sudanese national for possessing and selling drugs to youngsters in the town on Monday.
Police seized 34 grams of MDMA (Methamphetamine), a psychotropic substance, worth `2 lakh from their possession.
The arrested have been identified as K Siraj (37), Ahmed Omar Ahmed Sayyed (28), K Suresh (25), S Jayashankar (32), C Prathap (26) and S Teja Kumar (22). The police also arrested three others, Venkatesh, Mohan and Murali, for supporting the gang.
Special teams led by DSP N Sudhakar Reddy are formed to keep a vigil on the sale of drugs and psychotropic substances across the district, said SP Y Rishanth Reddy.