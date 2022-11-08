Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police busts drug racket in Chittoor, six held 

Chittoor Police apprehended a six-member-gang including a Sudanese national for possessing and selling drugs to youngsters in the town on Monday. 

Published: 08th November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor Police apprehended a six-member-gang including a Sudanese national for possessing and selling drugs to youngsters in the town on Monday. 

Police seized 34 grams of MDMA (Methamphetamine), a psychotropic substance, worth `2 lakh from their possession. 

The arrested have been identified as K Siraj (37), Ahmed Omar Ahmed Sayyed (28), K Suresh (25), S Jayashankar (32), C Prathap (26) and S Teja Kumar (22). The police also arrested three others, Venkatesh, Mohan and Murali, for supporting the gang. 

Special teams led by DSP N Sudhakar Reddy are formed to keep a vigil on the sale of drugs and psychotropic substances across the district, said SP Y Rishanth Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA Chittoor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp