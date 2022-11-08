Srikakulam: Kin try to bury mother, girl alive over land dispute

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Land grabbers dumped mud and gravel on two women at Haripuram village in Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district when they tried to prevent them from carrying out construction activity in a disputed land. The incident took place on Sunday, but came to light on Monday after videos of locals rescuing the women went viral on Monday. The women were allegedly attacked by their close relatives. The women, reportedly mother and daughter, have been identified as Kotra Dalamma and Savitri.

After being rescued, the women approached Mandasa police to lodge a criminal case against the accused. However, a case is yet to be registered. Police are reportedly waiting for legal opinion to book the accused as previous cases related to the land are pending before court. In 1990, a parcel of ancestral land was divided among Dalamma’s husband, Kotra Laxminarayana, and his three siblings. All the four brothers, who inherited 18 cents each, were neighbours and living in Haripuram village.

All the brothers, except Laxminarayana, began constructing houses on their inherited property. After Savitri, Laxminarayana’s only child, got married, her husband also began to live with them.

After his death, Savitri inherited the land. Following this, her cousins encroached the land in 2019. Savitri and her mother then staged a hunger strike, demanding that her cousins return their land.

Following this, her cousins - Rama Rao, Ananda Rao, and Prakash Rao - assured Dalamma and her family that they will return their land in the presence of village elders and police. However, they took up construction activity on it recently. The three cousins brought gravel-loaded truck to the site on Sunday. On learning about it, Savitri and her mother rushed to the spot and staged a sit-in.

Rama Rao then dumped the gravel on them. Local people, who were watching the argument, rushed to the spot and rescued the women. Appealing to the police and officials to take action and render justice, Savitri said, “My cousins are not willing to return my land, as I do not have brothers. They have lodged several false complaints against my husband, who is a government school teacher, to threaten us. I have every right to my ancestral property, hence I am fighting for it. My cousins are trying to eliminate us by burying us in our land.”

When contacted by TNIE, Mandasa Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar said, “We have received the complaint from the victims. We are checking previous cases to register a criminal case against the accused. Both parties have had registered several cases against each other over the past seven years with few of them pending before court. Therefore, we are taking legal opinion to take necessary action against the accused. We will not leave the accused scot-free.”

