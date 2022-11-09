Home States Andhra Pradesh

Army recruitment test to be held in Guntur on November 13

The health department officials were instructed to set up a medical camp on the premises.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District officials and the Army Recruiting officers held a review meeting on the arrangements for the army recruitment common entrance test on Tuesday. The officials informed that Army Recruitment Common Entrance Test would be held on November 13 at Mirchiyard in Guntur.

Over 2,600 job aspirants from 14 districts including Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyala, Kurnool, Ananthapuram, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Sri Potti Sriramulu, Nellore, and Sri Satyasai districts will attend for the written exam. Guntur Mirchi yard officials assigned to open nine sheds where GMC will provide all required amenities including water, sanitation and electricity.The health department officials were instructed to set up a medical camp on the premises.

The police officials were directed to set up CCTV cameras and deploy police personnel for security. They also instructed all department officials to work with coordination to conduct exam successfully. Assistant collector Sivanarayana Sharma, STEP CEO Venkatanarayana, Army Recruiting Officer Rishikesh Singh, and others were also present..

