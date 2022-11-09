Complete arrangements for Jagan visit: Guntur SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District officials conducted a review meeting for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Guntur on Tuesday.District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy instructed the officials to complete all the arrangements for CM’s visit to Guntur. District SP Arif Hafeez, and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri oversaw the arrangements.

Arif and GMC Commissioner inspected the areas especially parking area and the helipad. The Collector informed that the CM will inaugurate a pylon in Guntur Medical College and will participate in the National Education Day program, to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir.

The civic chief instructed the officials of all departments to work in coordination and finish the sanitation and renovation works within time. They are also instructed to remove all the unauthorized hoardings in the locality. SP also reviewed security arrangements and gave necessary instructions on VIP seating and parking area. Joint Collector Rajakumari, GMC principal Dr Padmavathi and other officials were present.

GUNTUR: District officials conducted a review meeting for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Guntur on Tuesday.District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy instructed the officials to complete all the arrangements for CM’s visit to Guntur. District SP Arif Hafeez, and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri oversaw the arrangements. Arif and GMC Commissioner inspected the areas especially parking area and the helipad. The Collector informed that the CM will inaugurate a pylon in Guntur Medical College and will participate in the National Education Day program, to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at Venkateswara Vignan Mandir. The civic chief instructed the officials of all departments to work in coordination and finish the sanitation and renovation works within time. They are also instructed to remove all the unauthorized hoardings in the locality. SP also reviewed security arrangements and gave necessary instructions on VIP seating and parking area. Joint Collector Rajakumari, GMC principal Dr Padmavathi and other officials were present.