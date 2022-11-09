Faking as advocate, CA argues cases in courts

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a strange case, a 35-year-old chartered accountant kept his profession aside and started practising as a lawyer in the local courts. Identified as K Kaleswara Rao of Thummalova in Rajamahendravaram, he had argued different types of cases in the local courts for the past few months.

His misdeed came to light with the judge grew suspicious about his conduct while he was arguing a case in the first class senior civil judge court last week. He gave incoherent replies to the questions posed by the judge about his degree and the bar association he had registered with.

On the directions of the judge, the court officials lodged a complaint with Three Town police. A case was registered against him under Sections 417 of the IPC and 419 read with Sec 45 of the Advocate Act 1961.

“We wrote a letter to the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association to verify if Kaleswara Rao has registered with it or not. Though we have registered a case, we are yet to arrest him. We will proceed further once we get confirmation from the Bar Association,” Three Town Circle Inspector Madhu told TNIE.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a strange case, a 35-year-old chartered accountant kept his profession aside and started practising as a lawyer in the local courts. Identified as K Kaleswara Rao of Thummalova in Rajamahendravaram, he had argued different types of cases in the local courts for the past few months. His misdeed came to light with the judge grew suspicious about his conduct while he was arguing a case in the first class senior civil judge court last week. He gave incoherent replies to the questions posed by the judge about his degree and the bar association he had registered with. On the directions of the judge, the court officials lodged a complaint with Three Town police. A case was registered against him under Sections 417 of the IPC and 419 read with Sec 45 of the Advocate Act 1961. “We wrote a letter to the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association to verify if Kaleswara Rao has registered with it or not. Though we have registered a case, we are yet to arrest him. We will proceed further once we get confirmation from the Bar Association,” Three Town Circle Inspector Madhu told TNIE.