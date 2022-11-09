Home States Andhra Pradesh

Faking as advocate, CA argues cases in courts

On the directions of the judge, the court officials lodged a complaint with Three Town police.

Published: 09th November 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a strange case, a 35-year-old chartered accountant kept his profession aside and started practising as a lawyer in the local courts. Identified as K Kaleswara Rao of Thummalova in Rajamahendravaram, he had argued different types of cases in the local courts for the past few months.

His misdeed came to light with the judge grew suspicious about his conduct while he was arguing a case in the first class senior civil judge court last week. He gave incoherent replies to the questions posed by the judge about his degree and the bar association he had registered with.

On the directions of the judge, the court officials lodged a complaint with Three Town police. A case was registered against him under Sections 417 of the IPC and 419 read with Sec 45 of the Advocate Act 1961.

“We wrote a letter to the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association to verify if Kaleswara Rao has registered with it or not. Though we have registered a case, we are yet to arrest him. We will proceed further once we get confirmation from the Bar Association,” Three Town Circle Inspector Madhu told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp