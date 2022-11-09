Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa farmers under fear of electrocution

Over 350 teams of officials monitor electric wire connections and other safety measures

Published: 09th November 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Electrocuted, Electrocution

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As many as 87 farmers have died of electrocution in the erstwhile Kadapa district in the past four years, according to data. Learning experience from the recent tragic incidents, Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APSPDCL) has instructed all chief and superintendent engineers to initiate appropriate measures to minimise such incidents.

The officials have formed about 350 teams to monitor the electric wire connections and other safety measures at the 75 feeders across the district. Teams from the SPDCL has been creating awareness among farmers.According to an investigation, teams of officials like AD, AE, line inspector and line men under all feeders learned that the incidents happened primarily due to the negligence of department official.

“The team also found transformers without proper fencing, hanging live electric wires, and damaged poles and power lines. A detailed report on such issues will be submitted to higher officials. We have also been conducting awareness programmes among farmers,’ said S Munisankaraiah, Superintendent Engineer.
According to data, 8 farmers have been electrocuted to death so far, 25 during 2019-20, 28 during 2020-21 and 26 during 2021-22.

Officials have been appealing farmers and public to inform Transco officials of their queries at  S E programme. Safety classes have been given to staff of all the department to focus on ground-level issues closely.

Comments

