Visakhapatnam to host Global Investors’ Summit in 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam is set to host the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 on March 3 and 4. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the logo for the event at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Minister for Information Technology and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said the government will conduct roadshows to promote the Summit in major cities of India as well as in other countries like the USA, UK, Germany, Israel, Taiwan and South Korea.

“On the Chief Minister’s directions, measures are being taken to use the event as a platform to attract investments for focused areas in sectors like agriculture and food processing, marine products, aerospace and defence, automotive and electric mobility, education and skill development, tourism and hospitality, health sector, infrastructure, maritime and logistics among others,” the minister explained.

Amarnath pointed out that as normalcy has been restored, State governments have begun to conduct investor summits. “Recently, Karnataka government organised an investors’ meet in Bengaluru, while Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, too, will be organising them,” the minister said.

“The Chief Minister has been encouraging MSMEs so that more jobs can be made available for the youth in the State. The newly-established Apache Footwear in Tirupati will create 10,000 employment opportunities,” the minister noted and said Andhra Pradesh is a role model in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Stating that the advantages of the 640-km Visakhapatnam-Kakinada PCPIR corridor were discussed at the recently held India Chem 2022 event in New Delhi, Amarnath explained that the government will showcase the opportunities of the largest corridor in the country during roadshows and the Summit to attract more investments in petrochemical sector.

“Investors will be explained about the benefits of the State’s long coastline and port-based economy. With 10 ports and nine fishing harbours, the government is making every effort to develop Andhra Pradesh as a gateway to India on the East Coast,” he asserted.

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam is set to host the Global Investors’ Summit 2023 on March 3 and 4. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the logo for the event at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Minister for Information Technology and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said the government will conduct roadshows to promote the Summit in major cities of India as well as in other countries like the USA, UK, Germany, Israel, Taiwan and South Korea. “On the Chief Minister’s directions, measures are being taken to use the event as a platform to attract investments for focused areas in sectors like agriculture and food processing, marine products, aerospace and defence, automotive and electric mobility, education and skill development, tourism and hospitality, health sector, infrastructure, maritime and logistics among others,” the minister explained. Amarnath pointed out that as normalcy has been restored, State governments have begun to conduct investor summits. “Recently, Karnataka government organised an investors’ meet in Bengaluru, while Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, too, will be organising them,” the minister said. “The Chief Minister has been encouraging MSMEs so that more jobs can be made available for the youth in the State. The newly-established Apache Footwear in Tirupati will create 10,000 employment opportunities,” the minister noted and said Andhra Pradesh is a role model in renewable energy and green hydrogen. Stating that the advantages of the 640-km Visakhapatnam-Kakinada PCPIR corridor were discussed at the recently held India Chem 2022 event in New Delhi, Amarnath explained that the government will showcase the opportunities of the largest corridor in the country during roadshows and the Summit to attract more investments in petrochemical sector. “Investors will be explained about the benefits of the State’s long coastline and port-based economy. With 10 ports and nine fishing harbours, the government is making every effort to develop Andhra Pradesh as a gateway to India on the East Coast,” he asserted.