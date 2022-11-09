Srisailam project generates 76,000 MU in four decades

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Excellent maintenance of generators and timely utilisation of available water are the key factors for achieving the power generation target every year by the power house.

KURNOOL: Srisailam Right Bank Power House (SRBPH), which was commissioned in 1982, has completed four decades of existence and generated 76,000 million units (MU) of power so far. The project was executed in two phases.

The then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone for the project in 1963. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi commissioned commercial production of the project in 1982. The project has a generation capacity of 770 MW (7x110).

According to officials, electricity generation at SRBPH was interrupted only twice so far due to heavy floods when the project was inundated 1998 and 2009. In the second instance, the project was restored within 103 days to resume power generation.

As per records, the project with 7 units (generators) was built at a cost of Rs 567 crore. It was dedicated to the nation on October 29, 1982 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. All the seven units were divided into two phases.Four units were constructed in the first phase and three units in the second phase of the project. A total 18 MU of electricity per day can be supplied to the grid if all the seven units work at full capacity.  

Speaking to TNIE, SRBPH Chief Engineer SRB Sudheer Babu said there is a possibility to produce nearly 1,450 MU in every fiscal year by the Right Bank Power House if they receive good rains and adequate inflows into Srisailam dam.

Excellent maintenance of generators and timely utilisation of available water are the key factors for achieving the power generation target every year by the power house. “In view of the fire mishap that occurred in the Srisailam Left Bank Power House in Telangana, we have taken foolproof measures to avert any untoward incident,” he added.

