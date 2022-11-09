Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested in theft of gadgets worth Rs 1.58 crore in Kadapa

The accused confirmed the participation of six more persons in the theft.

Published: 09th November 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kadapa district police with the recovered stolen electronic goods worth Rs 1.58 crores | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa district police on Tuesday nabbed two miscreants in the theft case of the Blue Dart Express container and recovered cellphones and laptops worth Rs 1.58 crore.The accused were identified as Salman Mansoor Ahamed (31) and Mohammad Rehaman Shareef (24), both natives of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Disclosing case details to the media, the Kadapa Superintendent of Police, KKN Anburajan said. “After going through the CCTV footage, we learned that the accused were carrying the stolen valuables in a Toyota Innova (HR 26 BJ 4348) and an Audi (HR 29 Y 0267). In the wee hours of Tuesday, we intercepted them at a check post. They were planning to take the valuables to Hyderabad,” added he.

“The accused confirmed the participation of six more persons in the theft. We have launched a manhunt and recovered 1557 Redmi mobile phones, three Apple iphone 14, five laptops, and 193 bluetooth ear sets, all worth Rs 1.58 crores. The vehicle used has also been seized,” said the SP.

The SP appreciated Addl SP (Admin) Tushar Dudi IPS, Kadpa Sub-divisonal Police Officer B.Venkata Sivareddy, and Inspectors Syed Hasham of Kadapa two town, K.Ashok Reddy of Chinnachowk, Sub Inspectors S.K Roshan, G.Amarnadh Reddy, Rajarajeswar Reddy, Madhumalleswar Reddy and team. Cash reward was also given to the team for cracking the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp