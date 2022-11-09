Two arrested in theft of gadgets worth Rs 1.58 crore in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa district police on Tuesday nabbed two miscreants in the theft case of the Blue Dart Express container and recovered cellphones and laptops worth Rs 1.58 crore.The accused were identified as Salman Mansoor Ahamed (31) and Mohammad Rehaman Shareef (24), both natives of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Disclosing case details to the media, the Kadapa Superintendent of Police, KKN Anburajan said. “After going through the CCTV footage, we learned that the accused were carrying the stolen valuables in a Toyota Innova (HR 26 BJ 4348) and an Audi (HR 29 Y 0267). In the wee hours of Tuesday, we intercepted them at a check post. They were planning to take the valuables to Hyderabad,” added he.

“The accused confirmed the participation of six more persons in the theft. We have launched a manhunt and recovered 1557 Redmi mobile phones, three Apple iphone 14, five laptops, and 193 bluetooth ear sets, all worth Rs 1.58 crores. The vehicle used has also been seized,” said the SP.

The SP appreciated Addl SP (Admin) Tushar Dudi IPS, Kadpa Sub-divisonal Police Officer B.Venkata Sivareddy, and Inspectors Syed Hasham of Kadapa two town, K.Ashok Reddy of Chinnachowk, Sub Inspectors S.K Roshan, G.Amarnadh Reddy, Rajarajeswar Reddy, Madhumalleswar Reddy and team. Cash reward was also given to the team for cracking the case.

KADAPA: The Kadapa district police on Tuesday nabbed two miscreants in the theft case of the Blue Dart Express container and recovered cellphones and laptops worth Rs 1.58 crore.The accused were identified as Salman Mansoor Ahamed (31) and Mohammad Rehaman Shareef (24), both natives of Bengaluru in Karnataka. Disclosing case details to the media, the Kadapa Superintendent of Police, KKN Anburajan said. “After going through the CCTV footage, we learned that the accused were carrying the stolen valuables in a Toyota Innova (HR 26 BJ 4348) and an Audi (HR 29 Y 0267). In the wee hours of Tuesday, we intercepted them at a check post. They were planning to take the valuables to Hyderabad,” added he. “The accused confirmed the participation of six more persons in the theft. We have launched a manhunt and recovered 1557 Redmi mobile phones, three Apple iphone 14, five laptops, and 193 bluetooth ear sets, all worth Rs 1.58 crores. The vehicle used has also been seized,” said the SP. The SP appreciated Addl SP (Admin) Tushar Dudi IPS, Kadpa Sub-divisonal Police Officer B.Venkata Sivareddy, and Inspectors Syed Hasham of Kadapa two town, K.Ashok Reddy of Chinnachowk, Sub Inspectors S.K Roshan, G.Amarnadh Reddy, Rajarajeswar Reddy, Madhumalleswar Reddy and team. Cash reward was also given to the team for cracking the case.