Two held for bid to bury women

Later, several TDP leaders shared Rama Rao's photo with the chief minister. Mandasa sub-inspector Ravikumar said a case was registered against the duo under Section 307, 324 r/w 34 of IPC.

Published: 09th November 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, who attempted to bury a woman and her daughter by dumping gravel at Haripuram in Mandasa mandal on  Sunday. They arrested were tractor driver Dhanraj and Kotra Rama Rao.

Responding to a tweet of Nara Lokesh on the issue, Animal Husbandry Minister and local MLA Seediri Appalaraju alleged that the accused belong to TDP and showed a few photos of the accused with TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu.

Later, several TDP leaders shared Rama Rao’s photo with the chief minister. Mandasa sub-inspector Ravikumar said a case was registered against the duo under Section 307, 324 r/w 34 of IPC.

