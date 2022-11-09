Two held for bid to bury women
Later, several TDP leaders shared Rama Rao’s photo with the chief minister. Mandasa sub-inspector Ravikumar said a case was registered against the duo under Section 307, 324 r/w 34 of IPC.

SRIKAKULAM: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, who attempted to bury a woman and her daughter by dumping gravel at Haripuram in Mandasa mandal on Sunday. They arrested were tractor driver Dhanraj and Kotra Rama Rao.
Responding to a tweet of Nara Lokesh on the issue, Animal Husbandry Minister and local MLA Seediri Appalaraju alleged that the accused belong to TDP and showed a few photos of the accused with TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu.
