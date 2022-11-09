Home States Andhra Pradesh

Varla Ramaiah urges DGP to take action on stone-pelting

In November 2021, YSRC MLA and his henchmen tried to attack our chief’s residence.

Published: 09th November 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to the DGP seeking action against the erring police officials with regard to the attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy at Nandigama. Ramaiah said though there were a series of attacks targeting Opposition party leaders by the ruling YSRC, no action was forthcoming from the police.  

“In August 2019, drone was flown over the residence of  Naidu, who is under Z plus category security. In November that year, stones were pelted on his convoy. In November 2021, YSRC MLA and his henchmen tried to attack our chief’s residence. However, no action was taken by police,” he said

Pointing out at the latest incident of stone pelting on Naidu’s convoy at Nandigama on November 4, he said the incident was a security breech and failure of the local police, who were informed of TDP chief’s programme in advance.

Taking exception to the cases registered under Sec 120B and 332 of IPC instead of Sec 324, Ramaiah said, “It only makes one suspect that police are trying to water down the case even before investigating it.”  At the same time, the TDP leader said for similar incident in Vizag, cases were registered under Sec 307 of IPS against Jana Sena workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu Varla Ramaiah
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp