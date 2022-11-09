Varla Ramaiah urges DGP to take action on stone-pelting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to the DGP seeking action against the erring police officials with regard to the attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy at Nandigama. Ramaiah said though there were a series of attacks targeting Opposition party leaders by the ruling YSRC, no action was forthcoming from the police.

“In August 2019, drone was flown over the residence of Naidu, who is under Z plus category security. In November that year, stones were pelted on his convoy. In November 2021, YSRC MLA and his henchmen tried to attack our chief’s residence. However, no action was taken by police,” he said

Pointing out at the latest incident of stone pelting on Naidu’s convoy at Nandigama on November 4, he said the incident was a security breech and failure of the local police, who were informed of TDP chief’s programme in advance.

Taking exception to the cases registered under Sec 120B and 332 of IPC instead of Sec 324, Ramaiah said, “It only makes one suspect that police are trying to water down the case even before investigating it.” At the same time, the TDP leader said for similar incident in Vizag, cases were registered under Sec 307 of IPS against Jana Sena workers.

