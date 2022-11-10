3,98,54,093 voters in AP as per draft rolls under Special Summary Revision

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of electorate, including overseas electors and service voters, in Andhra Pradesh as on November 9 is 3,98,54,093. The draft electoral rolls under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) - 2023 were released by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons, the CEO said the total number of electorate in the State has come down by 8,82,186 compared to 4,07,36,279 voters as on January 5, 2022 when the final rolls under the SSR-2022 were published. This was due to deletion of names of voters from the electoral rolls for either being expired, shifted or for multiple entries.

“The Election Commission of India has used a special software for the purification of rolls this year. Some 25 lakh cases from the State were found in the database with the ECI. After scrutiny of photo similar entries and demographically similar entries, 10,52,326 were found to be duplicates and after due verification 8.82 lakh were removed from the list,” he explained.

The other reasons for deletion of the names from the voter lists were case of death and permanent shifting to a different place. A total of 40,345 names were removed due to death and 31,158 due to permanent shifting to other places.

The rest were multiple entries. In the draft rolls, the number of women voters is more than men. While the total number of women voters is 2,01,34,621, men voters are 1,97,15,614. The number of transgender voters is 3,858. Among the total electorate, service voters are 68,115 and overseas voters 68,115.

“Elector to population ratio is 724 while general ratio is 1,025, which means for every 1,000 men, 1,025 women voters are there. Though there are more number of people in 18 to 19 years of age group, only 78,000 names have been added in the last one year,” he added.

All the eligible youth who attain the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2023 and those who missed out on earlier occasions, can file their applications for enrolment. The last date for receiving claims and objections is December 8. A special voter enrolment drive will be held on November 19, 20 and December 3 and 4.

