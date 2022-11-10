Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC allows CID probe against Ayyanna Patrudu, sons

Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the CID to issue notices to the petitioners under Section 41 A of CrPC.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Roads and Buildings Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday allowed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to continue probe into the forgery case registered against TDP senior leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, and his sons — Rajesh and Vijay. The court set aside their petition seeking a stay on CID probe into the alleged forgery of an NOC (no objection certificate) related to construction of a wall on disputed land.

They had also filed a supplementary plea seeking interim bail. Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the CID to issue notices to the petitioners under Section 41 A of CrPC. The court observed that NOC obtained by Ayyanna and his sons does not come under the definition of ‘Valuable Security’ of CrPC Section 467. If CID wants to prove that the NOC is a valuable security, it can approach the high court anytime, the court said. Observing that the NOC is not valuable security, Justice Rao explained that the petitioners cannot get legal rights over the land through NOCs as the house was not constructed based on it.

