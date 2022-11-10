APEITA to set up supply chains to promote electronic manufacturing units

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The global manufacturing long supply chain in Andhra Pradesh has gradually transformed with Taiwanese companies such as Foxconn, Foxlink as they set up factories and plants in the state on request of their Apple Inc customers. In order to benefit the growing need of shift of supply chain locations, the AP Electronics and IT Agency and other government officials met with 23 member delegate team from Taiwan Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA), Taiwan Indian Business Association (TIBA) and econonic representatives from Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) to assist close cooperation and engagement in developing the electronics manufacturing in the state.

TEEMA’s members are ready to expand new overseas business opportunities and for these reasons, TEEMA chairman Richard Lee and a delegation is touring India to have a clear focus on increasing ICT industry supply chain. “Last year, Taiwan’s ICT industry output was 60% from manufacturing outside of Taiwan. We have more focus on med size companies and start up’s,” he said. Chin-der Ou said, Taiwan entp are interested in power subsidy, water availability and land prices.

