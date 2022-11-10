Home States Andhra Pradesh

APEITA to set up supply chains to promote electronic manufacturing units

Chin-der Ou said, Taiwan entp are interested in power subsidy, water availability and land prices.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, smart phone

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The global manufacturing long supply chain in Andhra Pradesh has gradually transformed with Taiwanese companies such as Foxconn, Foxlink as they set up factories and plants in the state on request of their Apple Inc customers. In order to benefit the growing need of shift of supply chain locations, the AP Electronics and IT Agency and other government officials met with 23 member delegate team from Taiwan Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA), Taiwan Indian Business Association (TIBA) and econonic representatives from Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) to assist close cooperation and engagement in developing the electronics manufacturing in the state.

TEEMA’s members are ready to expand new overseas business opportunities and for these reasons, TEEMA chairman Richard Lee and a delegation is touring India to have a clear focus on increasing ICT industry supply chain. “Last year, Taiwan’s ICT industry output was 60% from manufacturing outside of Taiwan. We have more focus on med size companies and start up’s,” he said. Chin-der Ou said, Taiwan entp are interested in power subsidy, water availability and land prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp