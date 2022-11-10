Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhu Rakhsha survey yielding good results: Official

All the private vendors who are part of the survey raised various technical queries for the generation of large-scale maps.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Survey Settlements and Land Records, Siddhartha Jain said that the efforts taken by the Survey of India to create drone images with optimum accuracy-to achieve good results in the establishment of ground control points and checkpoints, are yielding good results.

Siddhartha participated in the workshop organised by the department here on Wednesday and learned ways to generate qualitative and quantitative Ortho Rectified Images (ORI) from drone survey in the light of the comprehensive land resurvey project titled YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam (YSRJSBHMBRP).

All the private vendors who are part of the survey raised various technical queries for the generation of large-scale maps.A detailed workshop was conducted on flight planning, drone flying, capturing and processing of ORI, ground control points, checkpoints, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), Do’s and Don’ts, standards, parameters, modes of observation, quality, speed and many others.

Officers from Survey of India, Hyderabad who participated in the workshop, suggested ways to improve the visual quality of ORI, positional accuracy of ORI, methodology for quality check of ORI, and many others.

Surveyors Ravi Babu, Shraddha Pradhan and Rasheela from Survey of India, P Srinivasulu, Additional Director, A Venkateswara Rao, Regional Deputy Director, Kurnool and Kezia Kumari, Regional Deputy Director, Kakinada, Ch V S N Kumar, Vice Principal, Survey Training Academy, officers from Survey and Land Records Department and representatives from various private companies attended the workshop.

