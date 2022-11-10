East Godavari men not so keen on vasectomy

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari men are not so keen to undergo vasectomy, reveals the survey of the District Medical and Health Office.According to the data, the number of men undergoing the surgical procedure in the first seven months of the present financial year was low as compared to that of women.

From April to October, 2022, only 25 men opted for vasectomy while 1170 women underwent tubectomy.Similarly, reports of East Godavari revealed that around 298 women underwent the surgery within one year post delivery while 872 women within seven days of delivery.

DMHO Dr K Venkateswararao said, “Various efforts are on to spread awareness on the surgical procedure. Vasectomy is losing popularity because other methods of contraception such as condoms and contraceptive pills are being marketed aggressively.”

“Myths like men becoming weak after such a procedure is still prevalent. Moreover, male participation in family planning is low across all sections of society. Awareness against such myths could help popularise the technique,” added Dr K Venkateswararao.The state government offers Rs 1100 to men and Rs 600 to women for vasectomy and tubectomy respectively.

