Guntur: One killed, five hurt as auto overturns

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One died and five others sustained injuries when an auto overturned in Rentachintala in Palnadu district on Wednesday.According to the police, natives of Thumrakota village, as many as eight agriculture labourers were heading back in auto. When they reached the outskirts of the village, the auto suddenly overturned.

The deceased was identified as P Thumalamma (50) suffered severed injuries on head and died on the spot.While five other passengers Venkateswarulu, Bhavani, Ramana, Lakshminarayana and Bolaka Bhiksham sustained injuries.Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They shifted the body of the deceased to Macherla government hospital for postmortem.The police suspects that the accident was caused due to over speed and negligence of the auto driver.They filed a case and the investigation is on.

