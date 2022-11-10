IAS officers’ Association deplores JC Prabhakar Reddy’s behaviour

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The IAS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh has strongly condemned the intimidating behaviour and disparaging comments made by JC Prabhakar Reddy, Chairperson of Tadipatri municipality, against S Nagalakshmi, district Collector, during the Spandana programme on November 7.In a press release on Wednesday, the association reminded that an IAS officer is a public servant selected through the most rigorous, transparent and credible process at the all India level.

“Nagalakshmi is known in the cadre as a responsible and an efficient officer. If any person has complaints with regard to the action/decision of an IAS officer or any public servant, he/she can make a representation to the higher authorities or appropriate institutions. Therefore, it is certainly not advisable to engage in a public altercation against an IAS officer or any other public servant, particularly when they are bound by their conduct rules to exercise restraint in such situations,” it said.The association appreciated the poise displayed by the Collector and Joint Collector in the situation and commends the employees of the district for resolutely backing their Collector.

