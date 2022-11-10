It’s only destruction in YSRC govt: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh has felt that the State is now experiencing JCB rule and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a brand ambassador for destruction but not for construction.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, after visiting Ippatam village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district, where houses were reportedly demolished in the name of road widening, Lokesh said it was really surprising that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government which could not repair the damaged roads, was demolishing houses in the name of road widening.

The compound walls of the houses of TDP leaders Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Sabbam Hari were pulled down. The compound wall of GITAM University was also demolished, he recalled and accused Jagan of destroying the State in the last three-and-a-half years.

Lokesh alleged that the houses in Ippatam were razed to the ground only due to political enmity and this government which could not take up repairs of the damaged roads, was surprisingly cutting the trees in the name of road widening.

“There is no bus facility for Ippatam village and surprisingly the YSRC government has come forward to widen the internal roads to 120 feet. What is the need for it while such activities are not being taken up in any part of the State?” he asked.

He reasoned that demolitions were due to Ippatam people allowing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to hold his party Formation Day celebrations and another reason could be that people of Ippatam voting for TDP in the previous election. During his interaction with people of Ippatam, the victims narrated their plight to Lokesh, who promised to come to their rescue once the TDP is back in power in the State.

