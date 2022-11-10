Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s only destruction in YSRC govt: Nara Lokesh

Terms demolition of houses a vindictive act; Jogi Ramesh hits out at TDP, JSP for making an issue out of nothing

Published: 10th November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

TDP General Secretary MLC Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh has felt that the State is now experiencing JCB rule and Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a brand ambassador for destruction but not for construction.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, after visiting Ippatam village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district, where houses were reportedly demolished in the name of road widening, Lokesh said it was really surprising that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government which could not repair the damaged roads, was demolishing houses in the name of road widening.

The compound walls of the houses of TDP leaders Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Sabbam Hari were pulled down. The compound wall of GITAM University was also demolished, he recalled and accused Jagan of destroying the State in the last three-and-a-half years.

Lokesh alleged that the houses in Ippatam were razed to the ground only due to political enmity and this government which could not take up repairs of the damaged roads, was surprisingly cutting the trees in the name of road widening.  

“There is no bus facility for Ippatam village and surprisingly the YSRC government has come forward to widen the internal roads to 120 feet. What is the need for it while such activities are not being taken up in any part of the State?” he asked.

He reasoned that demolitions were due to Ippatam people allowing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to hold his party Formation Day celebrations and another reason could be that people of Ippatam voting for TDP in the previous election. During his interaction with people of Ippatam, the victims narrated their plight to Lokesh, who promised to come to their rescue once the TDP is back in power in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Nara Lokesh YSRC
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp