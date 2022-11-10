Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena to expose scam in housing colonies in AP

The housing target has not been realised even four months after the expiry of the deadline.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jagananna colonies in the State being developed by the YSRC government have become a biggest scam ever, alleged Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday, after meeting JSP leaders.

The Jana Sena will embark on a three-day special campaign from November 12 to 14 to expose the misrule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and reveal the facts to the people that in the name of providing infrastructure and land for the housing colonies, crores of rupees were changing hands.

“On the directions of our party chief Pawan Kalyan, ‘Jagananna Illu - Pedalandariki Kaneelu’ will be organised across the State,” Manohar said, urging JSP activists to take photos and videos of the actual state of the housing colonies and post them on social media platforms.

“The government has set a deadline to complete 18,63,552 houses by June, 2022. The housing target has not been realised even four months after the expiry of the deadline. The government has acquired 68,667 acres of land for Jagananna colonies and for each acre Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore has been paid while the market price is only between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh,” he pointed out.

“A sum of Rs 23,500 crore has been spent on land and another Rs 34 crore has been allocated for development of infrastructure. It is all a multi-crore scam as the ruling YSRC leaders stand to benefit from it,” he charged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp