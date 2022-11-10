Jana Sena to expose scam in housing colonies in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jagananna colonies in the State being developed by the YSRC government have become a biggest scam ever, alleged Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday, after meeting JSP leaders.

The Jana Sena will embark on a three-day special campaign from November 12 to 14 to expose the misrule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and reveal the facts to the people that in the name of providing infrastructure and land for the housing colonies, crores of rupees were changing hands.

“On the directions of our party chief Pawan Kalyan, ‘Jagananna Illu - Pedalandariki Kaneelu’ will be organised across the State,” Manohar said, urging JSP activists to take photos and videos of the actual state of the housing colonies and post them on social media platforms.

“The government has set a deadline to complete 18,63,552 houses by June, 2022. The housing target has not been realised even four months after the expiry of the deadline. The government has acquired 68,667 acres of land for Jagananna colonies and for each acre Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore has been paid while the market price is only between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh,” he pointed out.

“A sum of Rs 23,500 crore has been spent on land and another Rs 34 crore has been allocated for development of infrastructure. It is all a multi-crore scam as the ruling YSRC leaders stand to benefit from it,” he charged.

