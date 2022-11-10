PM Modi to participate in roadshow, inaugurate two more projects in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow from Maruti Junction to Naval Dockyard on September 11 after his arrival at the airport. Earlier, it was proposed to hold the roadshow in the busy Kancharapalem area.

Meanwhile, two more projects have been added to the projects to be inaugurated by Modi on September 12. The PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth Rs 15,233 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for Andhra Pradesh section of six lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of Rs 3,750 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a dedicated port road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam. It will ease traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam City by segregating local and port bound goods traffic.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station to be taken up at a cost of Rs 450 crore. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for modernisation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. The total cost of the project is Rs 150 crore. The fishing harbour, after its modernisation will double the handling capacity from 150 tonnes per day to about 300 tonnes.

He will also dedicate to the nation Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of NH-326A built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as part of Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor. Modi will also dedicate to the nation U-field Onshore Deep Water Block Project of ONGC in AP, developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,900 crore. It is the deepest gas discovery of the project with gas production potential of about 3 million metric standard cubic metres per day.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL with capacity of around 6.65 MMSCMD. The 745 km pipeline will be built at a total cost of more than Rs 2,650 crore. Being a part of Natural Gas Grid (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply natural gas to domestic households, industries, commercial and automobile units in various districts of AP and Odisha. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the City Gas Distribution Network in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

He will inaugurate the Rs 385 crore grassroot POL depot of IOCL at Guntakal. Electrification of 221 km railway line of Vijayawada - Gudivada, Bhimavaram - Nidadavole, Gudivada- Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram - Narasapuram laid at a cost of Rs 4,106 crore will be inaugurated by Modi.

9 projects cost Rs 15k cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate nine development projects worth Rs 15,233 crore during his two-day visit to Visakhapatnam

