Police trace missing boy, reunite him with family

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Wednesday traced a 3-year-old boy a few hours after he had gone missing from Chirala in Bapatla district and reunited with his parents.According to the police, Shaik Bhaji and his wife Kareemum on Tuesday left for work leaving his three-year-old son Shaik Malik at home with his blind grandmother. While they returned home in the evening, they couldn’t find the boy and started searching. They informed to their relatives to find the whereabouts of the missing boy.

After failing to trace the missing boy, the parents filed a compliant with the local police. The police started investigation and Chirala DSP Srikanth launched five special teams to search the missing boy across the city. They inspected the CCTV footage, and with the help of ward secretariat volunteers and Mahila police, the boy was found near the temple alone.

The police returned the boy safely to his parents and conducted counselling to them. DSP urged the parents to not to leave their children without giving responsibility to any elder. He informed that kidnapping and selling children is a severely punishable offence. Meanwhile, District SP Vakul Jindal lauded the entire team for tracing the boy in short span of time.

