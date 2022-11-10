Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEC says final voter list to be announced on January 5, 2023

Published: 10th November 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Voter ID cards, Voter identity cards

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday participated in the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, organised at Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science college.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the election commission will publish the Draft Electoral Roll. “The youth of 18 to 19 years should register to vote and has to create awareness among their parents to enrol their votes too, he added.” He informed that the final voter list will be announced on January 5, 2023 and the voters have to check their names in the draft publication. He explained that they have announced the draft publication at the polling stations and asked the voters to check the status.

On the occasion, Election Commissioner along with the NTR District Collector Dilli Rao flagged of the rally. The rally is started from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College. SVEEP Nodal officer and Joint Collector S Nupur Ajay, Dr K Mohan Roa, Sub Collector Aditi Singh amd other were present.

