Showcause notices to 530 headmasters irks teachers

It may be recalled that the State government had signed a deal with Byju’s to provide elearning content to government school students.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:31 AM

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Government school teachers in the Agency areas of Parvathipuram- Manyam district are a worried lot as 530 headmasters in these schools have been issued showcause notices for not uploading e-learning content provided by education technology major, Byju’s, on students’ phones. They have reasoned that parents of several students, belonging to various tribes, do not own smartphones.

Even if they do, network issues in the region has been a major hurdle. It may be recalled that the State government had signed a deal with Byju’s to provide elearning content to government school students. Following this, the education department had directed teachers to collect phone numbers of parents or students, who own smartphones, to upload the elearning content and update the same on the official website.

Nearly 30% of teachers have reportedly failed to complete their targets for collecting phone numbers. “Teachers have conducted a door-to-door survey to check if anyone in the students’ families own a smartphone. Some parents had smartphones, but network coverage in the region was the problem. Some others only had a feature phone,” Andhra Pradesh SC, ST Teachers’ Union President Samala Simhachalam rued. Following this, government officials served showcause notices to at least 530 headmasters “for negligence in collecting the phone numbers.”

They have asked them to give an explanation for the same and warned the teachers of disciplinary action. Several teachers and unions are mulling over staging a protest, demanding the government to revoke the showcause notices. When TNIE contacted, the district education officer was not available to speak on the issue.

How is a teacher accountable, if a student or parent does not own a smartphone?, Simhachalam exclaimed.
He opined, “There is a huge difference between urban, semi-urban, rural and tribal areas when it comes to poverty, illiteracy and network coverage. Unfortunately, the education department officials have failed to consider the problems in tribal pockets. Serving notices to the headmasters is completely unfair and undemocratic.

There has been no negligence on behalf of teachers. I appeal to the government to consider the tribal areas, especially in such cases. We are already facing difficulties while operating facial attendance application and other apps related to administration. We are not able to concentrate on teaching due to these mobile apps. We are demanding the education department to withdraw the show cause notices.”

