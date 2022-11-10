Traffic restrictions imposed in Guntur, Palnadu for Jagan's visit

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Guntur and Palnadu districts on November 11. Jagan will take part in the Minority Welfare Day programme at Guntur Medical College and later inaugurate ITC’s global spices processing facility at the Spices Park at Yadlapadu mandal in Palnadu district.

According to officials, as the Chief Minister will reach the venue by 10:30 am, traffic restrictions will be in place at several areas from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.Vehicles headed to the bus stand through Arundalpet and market will be diverted through Women’s College Junction, Naz Centre and Jinnah Tower Centre. None of the vehicles would be allowed from bus stand to Hindu College and Collectorate Junction to the district court and Ramesh Hospital. Police have urged the citizens to note the traffic diversions and follow them without fail.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini visited Guntur Medical College (GMC) and inspected the arrangements for Jagan’s visit.Speaking on the occasion, she noted that GMC was the first government medical college set up in Andhra Pradesh and has completed 75 long years.

“Several efficient doctors, who are providing the best healthcare services to the society, are the alumni of the institute. The Chief Minister will inaugurate a pylon marking 75 years of the college,” she added. The minister also lauded nurse Miriyala Jhansi Rani who received the Nightingale Award for her services and felicitated her. Principal Secretary Krishna Babu, YSRC MLAs, and officials were also present.

