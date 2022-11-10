Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD performs Srinivasa Kalyanam in Ongole

The program was started at around 5 pm and continued up to 8.15 pm and peacefully completed under the personal monitoring of Tirumala chief priest Venugopala Deekshithulu.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The special mega spiritual event ‘Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam’ was performed here at the Vengamukkapalem (Srikari empire) village limits with full traditional fervour on Wednesday night in a big way. The entire “Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam” a holy marriage ritual was performed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chief priest and their team to the holy Tirumala procession deities with full devotion.

An official TTD priests team comprising as many as 40 members arrived here to perform the “Srinivasa Kalyanam” same as it is performed to the Lord Sri Venkateswara swamy-Goddess Padmavathi devi at the holy Tirumala hills with the same devotion and traditional order here. 

This prestigious holy event is conducted by the Former Minister, YSRCP regional Coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy-Sachi Devi couple at the ‘Srikari empire’ venue. The venue is a 30-40 acre extent layout which will accommodate around 40,000 visitors at a time and seating arrangements were done accordingly.

Number of Big LCD screens were placed in many areas to facilitate devotees to see the Kalyanam event closely and in detail through live streaming. The program was started at around 5 pm and continued up to 8.15 pm and peacefully completed under the personal monitoring of Tirumala chief priest Venugopala Deekshithulu.All necessary arrangements were placed for this mega spiritual event for which around 40,000 devotees are expected.

