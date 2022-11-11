Home States Andhra Pradesh

65-year-old man gets rigorous imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

According to the investigation officer Krupanandam, in 2018, the accused P Ronald of Dowleswaram lured the victim with chocolates and molested her in her house.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Special POCSO court judge sentenced a 65-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor. According to the investigation officer Krupanandam, in 2018, the accused P Ronald of Dowleswaram lured the victim with chocolates and molested her in her house.Dowleswaram police had registered the case on May 23, 2018. Judge L Venkateswara Rao slapped Rs 10k fine and convicted the accused under section 376 of the IPC and penetrative sexual assault under section 4 of the POCSO act.

