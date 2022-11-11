Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete ABHA registrations: Secy

Says 70 per cent registrations for Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been completed

Published: 11th November 2022

Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres

Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Registration process for Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) should be completed by December, Principal Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu told Community Health Officers (CHOs) on Thursday.He delivered an inaugural lecture through videoconference for the training programme of CHOs from the Medical Health Department office in Mangalagiri.

Stating that 70 per cent of the registrations have been completed so far, Krishna Babu advised the CHOs to complete the remaining 30 per cent by December.The Principal Secretary said, “All medical services will be available at YSR Village Health Clinics in the future. CHOs should act to provide complete medical services to the villagers through the Family Physician concept introduced by the government. Survey for noncommunicable diseases (NCD) should also be completed to the extent of 95 per cent.”

Krishna Babu explained that in villages where medical help is not available, the hub in the respective districts should be contacted to offer treatment through telemedicine.In case of serious health issues, the health secretary advised the CHOs to take the patient to the nearest primary healthcare centres or district and Aarogyasri-registered hospitals, if necessary.

He instructed the health officers to take feedback from the patients on services offered at Aarogyasri hospitals as well as monitor those who have undergone surgery at these hospitals.Krishna Babu urged the CHOs to provide special care to pregnant women before and after child birth. He emphasised on the steps that should be taken to detect anaemia in pregnant women to save both mother and child.

“As many as 67 types of medicines and 14 tests can be availed at the village health clinics. If any medicine is not available, it should be procured from the nearest primary healthcare centre,” the health secretary said.The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas and other officials participated in this programme.

