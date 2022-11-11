GGH doctors perform rare operation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Doctors of Guntur Government hospital on Thursday saved a 45-year-old patient by performing advanced endoscopy in a record time of ten minutes.

The patient Adi Narayana is a native of Lachagudipudi village in Tadikonda mandal. Few days ago, he admitted in Guntur GGH with severe stomach ache and the doctors of Gastroenterology department conducted tests.

They identified a tumour in the kidney and viewed that it might develop into a cancerous.After scanning, the doctors performed latest endoscopy ultrasound method in ten minutes and removed the tumour successfully.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Dr Prabhavathi informed that the patient can discharge within 24 hours due to endoscopy technology.Gastroenterology Professor Jaganmohan, Assistant Professor Nagoor Bhasha and Dr Siva Ramakrishna were present.

GUNTUR: Doctors of Guntur Government hospital on Thursday saved a 45-year-old patient by performing advanced endoscopy in a record time of ten minutes. The patient Adi Narayana is a native of Lachagudipudi village in Tadikonda mandal. Few days ago, he admitted in Guntur GGH with severe stomach ache and the doctors of Gastroenterology department conducted tests. They identified a tumour in the kidney and viewed that it might develop into a cancerous.After scanning, the doctors performed latest endoscopy ultrasound method in ten minutes and removed the tumour successfully. Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Dr Prabhavathi informed that the patient can discharge within 24 hours due to endoscopy technology.Gastroenterology Professor Jaganmohan, Assistant Professor Nagoor Bhasha and Dr Siva Ramakrishna were present.