Industrial sector pins hopes on PM Modi’s visit

Delegations of chamber of commerce plan to raise issues related to IT, pharma, tourism and infrastructure

Published: 11th November 2022 05:38 AM

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Industry has pinned its hopes on the visit of the PM Narendra Modi for development of Vizag. Delegations of the industry and chamber of commerce who will call on the prime minister are planning to bring to his notice issues related to IT, pharma, tourism and infrastructure in the city.

AP Chamber of Commerce sources said, “There is a need for increased international air connectivity, good rail connectivity and infra development like other metro cities. We will also seek the setting up of all proposed central institutions in the city. With two major ports connected from Vizag to the hinterland, speedy implementation of gati bandhan programmes is the need of the hour.”

Vizag Development Council chiarman and Rishikonda IT Hill Asociation vice president O Naresh Kumar said, “We seek concession in cargo carriers, such as waiver of airport landing/parking charges apart from freight subsidy, under the Udaan by levying cess on cargo movement from metros. Issues like subsidizing movement from tier 2 cities like Vizag to connect cargo hubs of Singapore, Dubai, London, and Amsterdam will also be raised.”

“High speed cargo trains to Hyderabad should be introduced to push cargo movement from Visakhapatnam. Besides, an India Trade Promotion centre should also be set up to promote business in Visakhapatnam and other neighbouring coastal districts,” added he.

The industry is also seeking steps for improvement in infrastructure facilities in the city. “10 new high-speed Vande Bharat express trains - two each from Vizag to Chennai, Vizag-Bengaluru,Vizag-Kolkata and Vizag-Tirupati are expected. There is a need for construction of flyovers and underpasses at six major junctions along the national highway from Anakapalle to Bhogapuram airport.”

“5G services and national internet exchange (Nixi) should be launched. A new incubation centre of STPI (Software Technological Park of India) will help promote startups in the city. As part of tourism development, five more Vistadome coaches should be added for Araku train, a palace on wheels should be extended to Vizag and a new intercity express between Vizag and Vij should be introduced ,” he said.

