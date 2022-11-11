Jana Sena to strengthen party from booth level

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the 2024 elections as its target, Jana Sena is making all out efforts to strengthen the party from the booth level so as to translate its popularity into votes. From no organisational structure down the line a few years ago to mandal level committees and presidents at present, the party has made a significant progress in firming up its base, but there are still miles to go as the ultimate target is booth-level party functionaries who can influence the election outcome.

In fact, giving priority to strengthening the organisational structure of the party, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had even postponed his proposed yatra across the State from October 5.

“We wanted to rework on logistics of the party and at the same time wait till the organisational structure of the party is strong, which results in the party’s ideals and thoughts percolate to the ground-level with ease. And at the same time, we will have a strong feedback mechanism in place,” Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar told TNIE.

The objective of Pawan Kalyan’s yatra has always been to know the problems of people and issues, more so from unreachable and remote areas in the State. Invariably, it will help in the run up to the elections and also in deciding the poll plank, the PAC chairman asserted.

The Jana Sena, which has been engaged in strengthening the party organisation and transforming the people’s support into votes since the 2019 elections, has succeeded in its efforts to a certain extent as it won a few seats in the elections to local bodies.

“Now, we are moving further towards formation of party committees at village, ward and booth level and simultaneously taking up public issues, besides exposing the ruling YSRC’s failures on various fronts,” Manohar explained.

Jana Sena has also succeeded in bringing focus back on the problems being faced by people through Jana Vani programme at a time when the YSRC government has resorted to publicity blitz.Before the 2019 elections, Jana Sena witnessed several leaders joining the party, getting nominated as candidates and leaving the party after their defeat.

Hence, Jana Sena is likely to lay emphasis on who are fair weather friends and who are real and loyal while strengthening the party. “We are encouraging young leadership and leaders loyal to the party will definitely be given opportunities,” he averred.

