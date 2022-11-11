Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srinivasa Kalyanams in 11 major cities in UK, Europe till Nov 13

TTD Laddu Prasadam is distributed to all the devotees at the events. Kalyanams will be concluded on a grand scale at London on November 12 and in Edinburgh on November 13.

Published: 11th November 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TTD and APNRTS will conduct Srinivasa Kalyanams in 11 major cities across the United Kingdom and Europe till November 13. It began from October 30. It aims to benefit the devotees of Lord Balaji and believers of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, said APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati on Thursday. 

“Idols of the God and Goddesses were sent from Tirumala for the Kalyanams which are being performed by the TTD Priests and Vedic Pandits as per Vykhanasa Agama tradition. As part of the holy procession Kalyanotsava Kratuvu, Punyavachanam, Viswaksena Aaradhana, Ankurarpana Mahasankalpam, Kanyadanam, Mangalyadharana, Varam Mayiram, Harathi, and other rituals were performed,” added he.

“Telugu and Indian Devotees were attending these events in large numbers and seeking Lord Balaji’s blessings. TTD Laddu Prasadam is distributed to all the devotees at the events. Kalyanams will be concluded on a grand scale at London on November 12 and in Edinburgh on November 13. Under the guidance of TTD ChairmanYV Subba Reddy, grand-scale Kalyanam events have been organized in nine cities so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinivasa Kalyanam
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp