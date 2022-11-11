Srinivasa Kalyanams in 11 major cities in UK, Europe till Nov 13

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TTD and APNRTS will conduct Srinivasa Kalyanams in 11 major cities across the United Kingdom and Europe till November 13. It began from October 30. It aims to benefit the devotees of Lord Balaji and believers of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, said APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati on Thursday.

“Idols of the God and Goddesses were sent from Tirumala for the Kalyanams which are being performed by the TTD Priests and Vedic Pandits as per Vykhanasa Agama tradition. As part of the holy procession Kalyanotsava Kratuvu, Punyavachanam, Viswaksena Aaradhana, Ankurarpana Mahasankalpam, Kanyadanam, Mangalyadharana, Varam Mayiram, Harathi, and other rituals were performed,” added he.

“Telugu and Indian Devotees were attending these events in large numbers and seeking Lord Balaji’s blessings. TTD Laddu Prasadam is distributed to all the devotees at the events. Kalyanams will be concluded on a grand scale at London on November 12 and in Edinburgh on November 13. Under the guidance of TTD ChairmanYV Subba Reddy, grand-scale Kalyanam events have been organized in nine cities so far.

GUNTUR: TTD and APNRTS will conduct Srinivasa Kalyanams in 11 major cities across the United Kingdom and Europe till November 13. It began from October 30. It aims to benefit the devotees of Lord Balaji and believers of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, said APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati on Thursday. “Idols of the God and Goddesses were sent from Tirumala for the Kalyanams which are being performed by the TTD Priests and Vedic Pandits as per Vykhanasa Agama tradition. As part of the holy procession Kalyanotsava Kratuvu, Punyavachanam, Viswaksena Aaradhana, Ankurarpana Mahasankalpam, Kanyadanam, Mangalyadharana, Varam Mayiram, Harathi, and other rituals were performed,” added he. “Telugu and Indian Devotees were attending these events in large numbers and seeking Lord Balaji’s blessings. TTD Laddu Prasadam is distributed to all the devotees at the events. Kalyanams will be concluded on a grand scale at London on November 12 and in Edinburgh on November 13. Under the guidance of TTD ChairmanYV Subba Reddy, grand-scale Kalyanam events have been organized in nine cities so far.