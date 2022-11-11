National mega Lok Adalat to be held Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) is organising a national mega Lok Adalat throughout the state on November 12 as per the directions of Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and APSLSA patron-in-chief Prashant Kumar Mishra and other members.The Lok Adalat helps in settlement of pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, accident cases, labour cases and other civil dispute nature cases.

According to officials, more than 200 legal benches will be taking part in the Lok Adalat on Saturday across the state including the High Court. The awards passed by the Lok Adalat were final and no appeals could be made. The court fee paid in pending civil cases would be refunded if such cases were settled in the Lok Adalat. “Petitioners can use the service at free of cost,” said the APSLSA officials.

As many as 41 benches will be dealing Lok Adalat cases in both Krishna and NTR districts. “Ten benches in Vijayawada, six in Machilipatnam and three in Gudivada will take part in the mega Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday.

“Two benches of Junior and Senior Civil Judges courts are situated. One bench in each station of Junior Civil Judge Court is located,” said district legal service authority secretary A Padma.On the other hand, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Judge M Kishore Kumar conducted a meeting with NTR district police officials on Thursday and asked them to settle as many cases as possible in the Lok Adalat.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) is organising a national mega Lok Adalat throughout the state on November 12 as per the directions of Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and APSLSA patron-in-chief Prashant Kumar Mishra and other members.The Lok Adalat helps in settlement of pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, accident cases, labour cases and other civil dispute nature cases. According to officials, more than 200 legal benches will be taking part in the Lok Adalat on Saturday across the state including the High Court. The awards passed by the Lok Adalat were final and no appeals could be made. The court fee paid in pending civil cases would be refunded if such cases were settled in the Lok Adalat. “Petitioners can use the service at free of cost,” said the APSLSA officials. As many as 41 benches will be dealing Lok Adalat cases in both Krishna and NTR districts. “Ten benches in Vijayawada, six in Machilipatnam and three in Gudivada will take part in the mega Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday. “Two benches of Junior and Senior Civil Judges courts are situated. One bench in each station of Junior Civil Judge Court is located,” said district legal service authority secretary A Padma.On the other hand, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Judge M Kishore Kumar conducted a meeting with NTR district police officials on Thursday and asked them to settle as many cases as possible in the Lok Adalat.