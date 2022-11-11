Home States Andhra Pradesh

No place for mini-trials during remand: Andhra HC

The CID also filed a separate revision petition challenging the refusal of remand of some accused in the capital city assigned lands transaction case by Vijayawada magistrate court.

Published: 11th November 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court questioned how can a magistrate decide as to which section applies and which section does not to the accused at the time of remand. It made it clear that there is no place for such mini-trials during remand.

Hearing the revision petition filed by AP CID challenging the refusal of remand by Visakhapatnam magistrate for TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and his two sons Rajesh and Vijaya in NOC forgery case, Justice K Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said the court will decide the extent of magistrate’s powers. The case hearing was adjourned to November 28.  

The CID also filed a separate revision petition challenging the refusal of remand of some accused in the capital city assigned lands transaction case by Vijayawada magistrate court.Arguing the case on behalf of Ayyanna Patrudu, VV Satish said no mini-trials are being held and the magistrates are only using powers vested with them.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said the court orders regarding Section 467 are only interim orders and final verdict is yet to be given. Agreeing with his argument, the judge directed the respondents in the revision petition to file a counter and adjourned the case hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp