No place for mini-trials during remand: Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court questioned how can a magistrate decide as to which section applies and which section does not to the accused at the time of remand. It made it clear that there is no place for such mini-trials during remand.

Hearing the revision petition filed by AP CID challenging the refusal of remand by Visakhapatnam magistrate for TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and his two sons Rajesh and Vijaya in NOC forgery case, Justice K Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said the court will decide the extent of magistrate’s powers. The case hearing was adjourned to November 28.

The CID also filed a separate revision petition challenging the refusal of remand of some accused in the capital city assigned lands transaction case by Vijayawada magistrate court.Arguing the case on behalf of Ayyanna Patrudu, VV Satish said no mini-trials are being held and the magistrates are only using powers vested with them.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said the court orders regarding Section 467 are only interim orders and final verdict is yet to be given. Agreeing with his argument, the judge directed the respondents in the revision petition to file a counter and adjourned the case hearing.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court questioned how can a magistrate decide as to which section applies and which section does not to the accused at the time of remand. It made it clear that there is no place for such mini-trials during remand. Hearing the revision petition filed by AP CID challenging the refusal of remand by Visakhapatnam magistrate for TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and his two sons Rajesh and Vijaya in NOC forgery case, Justice K Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said the court will decide the extent of magistrate’s powers. The case hearing was adjourned to November 28. The CID also filed a separate revision petition challenging the refusal of remand of some accused in the capital city assigned lands transaction case by Vijayawada magistrate court.Arguing the case on behalf of Ayyanna Patrudu, VV Satish said no mini-trials are being held and the magistrates are only using powers vested with them. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said the court orders regarding Section 467 are only interim orders and final verdict is yet to be given. Agreeing with his argument, the judge directed the respondents in the revision petition to file a counter and adjourned the case hearing.