Sajjala Reddy sees conspiracy to topple YSRC govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out the recent incidents in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Ippatam, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted the Opposition parties for making an issue out of nothing.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he termed the ‘drama’ in Visakhapatnam by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after the YSRC Visakha Garjana programme, followed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and others calling on him at Hotel Novotel in Vijayawada and later instalment visits of Jana Sena and TDP to Ippatam claiming injustice was done to villagers a conspiracy hatched by the Opposition to ‘dethrone’ the Jagan Mohan Reddy government by hook or crook.

The YSRC leader pointed out the ‘understanding’ between Jana Sena and TDP and Pawan Kalyan’s statement that anti-YSRC vote should not be allowed to split, to buttress his conspiracy theory.He observed that all those opposition parties which were together before, but parted ways, are again creating a tempo to be together with elections only 18 months away. “However, such conspiracies and claims of stone-pelting on convoys will not help the TDP chief in any manner. People firmly believe Jagan,” he asserted.

Refuting the allegation of Pawan Kalyan that houses in Ippatam village of Tadepalli mandal were demolished as a vindictive act because villagers had given land to Jana Sena for celebrating its Formation Day, Sajjala said not even a compound wall of a single ‘sympathiser’ was demolished.

“When we checked the details of those 6-7 people, whose encroachments were removed, none of them were among those who gave land for JSP Formation Day celebrations. There is no truth in the charge that houses were demolished in Ippatam. Further, with one person, who is going to be affected due to road widening, approaching court and getting stay, no further action has been initiated,” he said and wondered as to why Pawan Kalyan had resorted to such theatrics on that day.

Describing the entire Ippatam episode as a drama, Sajjala said the day before Naidu too also acted melodramatically claiming that his convoy was attacked with stones. “They are creating opportunities for themselves, when there are none, to take advantage for their political mileage. In case of Ippatam, notices were served in January. There is no scope to give any compensation as the encroached government land was freed,” he asserted.

On Lokesh visiting Ippatam after Pawan Kalyan, he quipped the next instalment visit might be that of Naidu. Accusing the TDP of resorting to ‘Mayabazaar gimmicks’ like that of Amaravati, when it was in the government, once again to get the attention of people, Sajjala asserted that there was no law and order problem in the State as being claimed by the Opposition.

Further, he lambasted Jana Sena for its ‘social audit’ of Jagananna colonies and demanded to know if it can show how much land TDP had given to housing for the poor during its regime. Elaborating further, he said Jagananna colonies and the housing programme will create Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4 lakh crore of wealth and the poor will get assets they can depend on for social security. “This is important for economic uplift of the poor,” he said.

Sajjala maintained that YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy family members have no connection with Delhi liquor scam. “He has only daughter and there are no allegations. There is no relation between the scam and our MP,” he maintained.At the same time, he sought to know if Naidu has any links with the scam as he was partner in Andhra Organics Limited owned by Aurobindo.

