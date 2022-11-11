Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tenali man grows ganja near his house

While police were interrogating the accused of a bike theft gang in the town found that Gopi was selling ganja to them.

Published: 11th November 2022

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police launched a man hunt to nab a 30-year-old man who is at large after being suspected by Tenali police on Thursday night for allegedly cultivating ganja near his house in a vacant land.The accused was identified as Gopi, a resident of Nanadulapeta who works at a hardware shop near old GGH.

While police were interrogating the accused of a bike theft gang in the town found that Gopi was selling ganja to them. They along with Tenali Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted inspection at his house and collected 400 grams of dry ganja leaves. They also found a vacant land near his house in which he has cultivated ganja along with weeds to cover them. The suspect was cultivating more plants in several areas to stay under the radar. The police filed a case and investigation is on. They said that the search is on to nab the accused.

